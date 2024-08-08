Waterlogging triggers traffic jams after heavy rainfall in Gurugram

Three hours of heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Thursday morning led to waterlogging and traffic jams, especially on the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai and Golf Course Extension Road. Significant congestion was reported from National Highway 48 (NH-48) towards Delhi and Sohna Road. Residents said children in colonies connected to NH-48 near Narsinghpur were unable to go to schools. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

Traffic on NH-48 between Kherki Daula and Rajeev Chowk came to a virtual halt as knee-deep water accumulated in the area. The situation was expected to worsen after the rush hour as the city received 23mm of rainfall in the 3-hour period.

Residents said children in colonies connected to NH-48 near Narsinghpur were unable to go to schools as most roads in the low-lying area were inundated, making it impossible for school buses to pick them up.

Anjali Yadav, a class 10 student from Khandsa, said that the problem has persisted, and the authorities have found no permanent solution. “Our studies suffer every monsoon as there is no way we can reach the school bus stand,” she said.

Rakesh Yaduvanshi, another resident, said even a five-minute shower floods the entire area. “I could not go to the office and opted to work from home since it is difficult to cross the stretch and would need a boat to reach the main road.”

Commuters reported delays and traffic jams as vehicles struggled to navigate the flooded service lane. Three vehicles broke down in the service lane, exacerbating the congestion. “I have been stuck here for over 45 minutes. It is impossible to get through this water. My car stalled in the middle of the road, and now I am waiting for help,” said Priya Malhotra, a daily commuter.

Another office-goer Vikram Singh said the waterlogging was causing immense trouble for everyone. “I left home early to avoid traffic, but now I am stuck and will be late for an important meeting. What is the point of the authorities’ tall claims?”

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said at least five water pumps have been installed at Narsinghpur. “Our team is on the ground to quickly respond to waterlogging concerns. Pumps have been deployed at hot spots such as Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Sector 67 to pump out accumulated stormwater. Personnel are engaged to clear road gullies and remove blockages from water chutes and drains,” said an official.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said efforts were being made to clear the water and improve drainage in the affected areas. “Over 50 people are deployed at different locations to address the waterlogging.”

Traffic Police were deployed to manage the situation and ensure the safety of commuters.