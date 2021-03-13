IND USA
Week 5 of Switch Delhi campaign to raise awareness on charging infra in city

The fifth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will be aimed at raising awareness about the city’s existing and upcoming EV charging infrastructure, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:47 PM IST

The fifth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will be aimed at raising awareness about the city’s existing and upcoming EV charging infrastructure, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday.

“The Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth transition to EVs for the people of Delhi. With a three-pronged strategy, the Kejriwal government has taken lead across India in installing sound charging infrastructure in Delhi for a smooth transition to EVs. The vision of the Kejriwal government to establish a charging point at a distance of every 3kms will increase confidence in people to make the switch to EV and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India,” said Gahlot.

The Delhi government has floated the largest tender in India, so far, to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December 2021 and will add to the existing 72 stations already operational in Delhi.

“Details of these can be seen on the website ev.delhi.gov.in. Delhi government is also building a mobile app to ensure that the geo-locations of all charging stations and the status of chargers, whether they are occupied or available for use, can be seen real time,” he said.

Secondly, in a historic step taken this week, Delhi will soon have more than 10,000 chargers by December as all commercial and institutional buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls/multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, etc that have a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles will soon have to set aside at least 5% of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers, Gahlot said.

A suitable amendment in Delhi’s building by-laws has already been initiated to enable this. The Kejriwal government is the first and only government in India to take such a progressive step. At present, 20% area in parking facilities already have to be kept aside for EV parking in all new constructions under unified building bylaws for Delhi.

delhi news

Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Delhi reported 419 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the third consecutive day of logging over 400 new daily infections although it was lower than from Friday’s 431 positive cases, which was the highest single-day rise in over two months
delhi news

delhi news

Two govt-funded DU colleges pass resolution to use surplus funds to pay staff

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Two Delhi government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges on Saturday passed a resolution directing its administrations to use surplus funds to pay salaries and meet other expenses
delhi news

Neeraj Bawana gang member held in encounter: Police

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested after an alleged encounter with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell near Mundka Industrial Area in outer Delhi On Saturday
delhi news

CM offers 1 crore to family of Covid warrior who died on duty

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of a Hindu Rao Hospital staff member who had died of Covid-19, and offered a compensation of 1 crore
delhi news

Tests for driving license now on Sundays as well

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Tests to get a permanent driving license (DL) in Delhi will soon be conducted on Sundays too, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday
delhi news

UN expert panel asks Govt to compensate Safoora Zargar for ‘arbitrary detention’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A United Nations (UN) expert panel has asked the Indian government to compensate student activist Safoora Zargar, arrested last year in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, for being detained arbitrarily in violation of international conventions
Satyendar Jain asserted that the ambulance response time was "reduced and it was ensured that it reached the patients' home within 15 minutes of the call".(PTI)
delhi news

'Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private systems': Jain

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said he was proud that the "Delhi government's healthcare system was no less than that of a private healthcare system in fighting the pandemic".
One pistol with two live rounds and one revolver loaded with four live rounds were recovered from his possession along with the car, he said.(HT File photo )
delhi news

21-year-old wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:57 PM IST
He is an active member of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang and was wanted in a 2020 murder case of a property dealer named Vikas Mehta lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, police said.
The injured Naveen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
delhi news

Man shot dead over argument during brother's birthday party in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:17 PM IST
An altercation took place between Naveen and Anuj over playing DJ songs during the birthday celebrations. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, opened fire at Anuj and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:37 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.
Many police stations in Delhi have now got sanitary pad dispensers on their premises.
delhi news

Menstrual health in focus: A noble thought for female cops on duty

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Delhi Police, in a bid to break taboo around menstruation, is installing sanitary pad dispensing machines at various police stations in the Capital.
The daily cases in Delhi have been on the rise again since late February with experts and doctors attributing this sudden surge to people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for 4 days during the week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The case trajectory, which is the seven-day average of daily infections, is a little bit over 339 at present and has been on the rise for 18 continuous days, according to a report by Hindustan Times on March 12.
Kanchan currently has 219K subscribers on her YouTube channel.(HT photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:12 AM IST
The young women laugh. “No, I want to be a YouTuber,” says one of them, clearly the group leader. But Kanchan Patwa corrects herself immediately. “I’m already a YouTuber... I have my own channel with lakhs of followers.”
In the absence of a protocol for its disposal and management, the Capital has been struggling to handle e-waste.(RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
“The Delhi chief secretary will head the drawing of the plan for this facility, after consulting the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change and the ministry of electronics and information technology,” a senior government official said.
