Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Dec 12-14)

This event has become a part of Delhi’s social calendar. This time, Usha Uthup will perform at The Quorum in Gurugram.

Zikr unfolds as an intimate baithak. Expect Uthup to perform as a storyteller seated within the gathering. Her classics, timeless songs will be shared in a close circle of just 150 people, paired with candid reflections on her journey and the memories that shaped her music.

This is a rare opportunity to experience her repertoire in a setting where every note and nuance reaches you without a barrier. Gentle surprises through single-malt tasting sessions complement the atmosphere, echoing the mood of reflection and celebration.

When: December 13; 7pm

Where: The Quorum Gurgaon, Gurugram

Entry: ₹15,000; tickets are available at district.in

* Songs of stone: Sufi exponent Mehtab Ali Niazi at the Qutub Minar

A first-of-its-kind immersive musical experience at this exquisite monument, the inaugural chapter of Songs of the Stone at the Qutub Minar offers an after-dark performance that merges art and history. The event aims to reimagine how we connect with our built heritage: not as relics but as vibrant, living spaces. At the Qutub, centuries of stillness meet the resonance of semi-classical music in a rare evening led by sitar maestro Mehtab Ali Niazi and his ensemble.

When: December 13, 7pm

Where: Qutub Minar

Entry: ₹5,400; tickets are available at district.in

* Bad Altitude: Comedy by Aditi Mittal

In her latest act, funny woman Aditi Mittal riffs on trekking to Mount Everest for research, getting creative with work expenses, and struggling with her taxes. Step into Akshara Theatre to experience the great outdoors without actually going there. Step in, also, for an unforgettable evening of sharp wit, bold storytelling, and social commentary from a pioneer in the Indian stand-up scene.

When: December 13; 6 pm and 8 pm

Where: Akshara Theatre

Entry: ₹499; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Rajasthani mehfil: An ode to the desert

This sweeping cultural event features 28 artists from across generations, including the Manganiyar Children’s Choir and Sindhi Sarangi ensembles. Also on the cards: performances by Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar. The event, presented by Once Upon India, offers an authentic desert music experience with soul-stirring folk music, all in the comfort of the indoors, at The Piano Man.

When: December 13 and 14; 9 pm

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre

Entry: ₹1,180 onwards; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* The Manganiyar Seduction by Rosten Abel

Nearly two decades after its Delhi debut, theatre director Roysten Abel’s famous production, The Manganiyar Seduction, returns to the city. Abel’s genre-defying experience brings together the haunting, hypnotic music of the Manganiyars of Rajasthan and a stage that lights up like a mystical palace of rhythm. The dramatic arrangement involves 38 performers sitting in individual glowing pods that light up as each musician takes their turn. Expect a concert and theatrical explosion of sight and sound.

When: December 13

Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk

Entry: ₹1,999; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Pet Fed festival

Pet Fed is celebrating the human-animal bond with events in multiple cities (Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru too). Turn up for fashion shows, training sessions, adoption drives, stalls and contests. Join the community, learn, shop, eat, and celebrate your furry friends.

When: December 13 and 14

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla

Entry: ₹699; tickets are available on petfed.org and on bookmyshow.com