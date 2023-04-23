Delhi recorded over 7,000 Covid cases this week but what about positivity rate?

The national capital this week recorded a steady rise in the number of fresh Covid cases while the positivity rate dipped progressively as compared to Monday, when it was the highest in over 15 months. Saturday (April 22) saw nearly 500 more fresh infections than Monday (April 17).

Delhi logged more than 7,000 fresh covid cases this week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Here's a table summarising Delhi's Covid data this week:

Day New Covid cases Fatalities Positivity rate Monday 1017 4 32.25% Tuesday 1537 - 26.54% Wednesday 1767 6 28.63% Thursday 1603 3 26.75% Friday - - - Saturday 1515 6 26.46%

The number of deaths remained more or less the same throughout the week. The health department did not release the data on Friday and the number of fatalities on Tuesday is not available.

From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi had registered a jump of more than 430% in nearly three weeks. Delhi reported more than 13,200 cases of Covid-19 in the first half of this month.

The Centre on Friday asked eight states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Underlining that Covid is still not over, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union health and family welfare ministry, in a letter to UP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi, urged them to remain cautious against laxity at any level that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

