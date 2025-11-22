Where and how to buy Delhi Trade Fair 2025 tickets

The 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair, one of the country’s biggest showcases of culture, industry and innovation, is underway at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan of Delhi. Entry timings for visitors are from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with the final entry permitted at 5:30 pm. (PTI)

This year’s theme for Delhi the Trade Fair, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, focuses on national unity and cultural diversity.

The event was formally inaugurated on Monday by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. His announcement marked the start of a 14-day exhibition that will continue till November 27.

Entry timings for visitors

Entry timings for visitors are from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with the final entry permitted at 5:30 pm. Early hours remain comparatively quieter, making them ideal for people who prefer to avoid large crowds.

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 started on November 14 with entries for business visitors. Public entry began on November 19 and will go on till November 27.

Where to buy trade fair 2025 tickets

Weekday tickets for adults cost ₹80, and weekend tickets are priced at ₹150. Children’s tickets are available for ₹40 on weekdays and ₹60 on weekends. To make access easier, tickets can be bought online, at 55 Delhi Metro stations or through the DMRC’s Saarthi app.

Below is a clear step-by-step guide for booking tickets through the official website:

How to book tickets online?

Step 1: Visit the India Trade Promotion Organisation’s official website: indiatradefair.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number to begin the registration process.

Step 4: Check your phone for the OTP and enter it on the website to verify your number.

Step 5: Select the ticket category and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

Step 6: Proceed to checkout and complete the payment.

Tickets are also available at select metro stations and on the Saarthi app, providing visitors with several convenient options to plan their trip to the fair.

Metro route to reach the venue

The venue is accessible from Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10. Visitors using the Delhi Metro can alight at Supreme Court station on the Blue Line, which is the closest stop. Due to traffic restrictions around major routes, organisers have recommended the use of public transport.

For those travelling by car, parking is available at Bhairon Mandapam and the underground facilities at Bharat Mandapam.

Visitors can browse a wide variety of stalls featuring handicrafts, textiles, electronics, MSME products and food courts. Daily cultural performances add to the festive atmosphere.