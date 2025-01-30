‘Why vote for Congress? It will only cut votes’: Kejriwal in Delhi poll run-up

New Delhi Kejriwal and Badli candidate Ajesh Yadav during a rally. (@AamAadmiParty)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday trained his guns at INDIA bloc ally Congress, telling the public that voting for it would only “cut votes” in a two-party race between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Delhi hot seat.

Addressing a rally in Badli to seek votes for AAP’s Ajesh Yadav, Kejriwal said that the Congress and BJP have “made a deal” and were fighting the polls together.

Kejriwal said: “Some people here are thinking about Congress. Why are you wasting your vote by giving it to Congress? Congress is not going to win. It will only cut votes. Internally, Congress and BJP have made a deal. They are fighting the elections together. But they are not doing it for Delhi’s progress; they are doing it to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. The Aam Aadmi Party will work for you. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will help you.”

The Congress hit back at the AAP. “This election is Arvind Kejriwal versus Delhi. The votes given to the Congress will mean fulfilment of all the promises the Congress has made,” said Abhay Dubey, national spokesperson for the Congress.

Kejriwal addressed two rallies on the day, at Badli and Timarpur.

In his address at Badli, Kejriwal said a survey showed 70% of women in Delhi have decided to vote for the AAP and urged them to convince men in their households to follow suit. “I am assigning a duty to all women: sit your men down and explain to them. Tell them Kejriwal is the one who will work for them. Warn them strictly—if they press the wrong button, there will be consequences. If women say it, no man will dare to stray,” Kejriwal said.

He also continued to repeat his allegation that if the BJP comes to power, it will stop “free power, free water, free bus rides for women, mohalla clinics and other welfare schemes”, causing each household an additional expenditure of ₹25,000.

“We have improved schools so much that the education of one child saves a family about ₹5,000 a month. For two children, that’s ₹10,000 saved. Add ₹5,000 saved from electricity bills, ₹5,000 from free health care, ₹2,500 from free buses, and ₹2,000 from water bills,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal, saying he was “repeating lies” as he was headed for a defeat in the polls. “PM Narendra Modi in today’s rally categorically clarified that BJP will not stop any welfare scheme... It exposes the deceitful character of Kejriwal,” BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Reiterating promises of his party, Kejriwal said ₹2,100 will be given to each woman as soon as the AAP returns to power. He also emphasised free health care for the elderly, and free power and water benefits to homeowners and tenants.

The former Delhi CM said the AAP government will waive inflated water bills. “Don’t worry about paying those bills. Kejriwal is here. After we win the election, I will waive off your water bills,” said Kejriwal.