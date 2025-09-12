Wife can’t claim home by merely residing there: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that a wife does not automatically acquire ownership rights in a matrimonial home purchased in her husband’s name merely by residing in it. The ruling came on a woman’s petition challenging in the high court a family court’s July order that dismissed her plea for a 50% share in her husband’s property.

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar clarified that any legitimate claim to such property must be backed by the wife’s “meaningful and substantive contribution” to the house. In the absence of such evidence, the ownership rights remain with the husband, it held.

The couple, married in 2005 and had two children, separated in 2020 after years of discord. While filing for divorce, the woman sought an equal share in the home purchased in her husband's name, arguing that her role in running the household and raising children had enabled him to earn and acquire the property.

In her petition, she contended that any property bought during the marriage should be seen as the product of joint effort, and denying her share – particularly when she sacrificed paid employment to care for the family – would constitute a grave injustice.

In its 23-page judgment, authored by justice Shankar, the bench acknowledged that marriage is not merely a social contract but a “legally recognised partnership” founded on the combined efforts of both spouses. Domestic and emotional contributions, the court said, are vital to family stability. However, it stressed that these contributions alone cannot override legal ownership.

“However, it must be clarified that mere residence of the wife in the matrimonial home, cannot, by itself, vest her with an indefeasible right of ownership over properties standing in the husband’s name,” the court observed.

“A legitimate and enforceable claim must rest on proof of meaningful and substantive contribution. In the absence of such proof, ownership remains with the titleholder, subject to statutory or equitable exceptions,” it added.

The court, however, also used the opportunity to highlight the absence of statutory recognition for homemakers’ contributions, which often remain “hidden and downplayed” in legal proceedings. It urged the Union government to consider framing laws to reflect the value of unpaid domestic labour in property disputes.

“We believe the time has come that such contributions be taken to their meaningful conclusion, as they often remain hidden and downplayed in legal proceedings,” the judgment noted. “However, we take note of the fact that currently there exists no statutory basis for recognising or quantifying the value of these contributions for determining ownership rights. Perhaps, in time, the legislature may take measures to ensure that a homemaker’s contributions are reflected meaningfully and extend the same for a determination of their rights.”