Woman found dead in Lahori Gate hotel, cops hunt for ‘friend’

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death at a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on Thursday, said police, adding that they are investigating the involvement of a friend who had checked in with her. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman appeared to have been strangled as there were injuries around the neck.

Police officials said staff at the hotel on Church Mission Road informed them around 12:30am on Thursday that one of their rooms was locked and the guest was not responding. Once police reached and forced open the door, they found the woman “lying on the bed, partly covered with a blanket,” said one senior police officer.

“During inspection, large amount of blood was found on the bed and some bloodstains were seen on clothes lying nearby,” said the officer.

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot as well as senior officers.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman appeared to have been strangled as there were injuries around the neck.

She was a resident of Maujpur area and lived with her parents, grandmother and a sister. She worked at a private company in Chandni Chowk.

She had checked into the hotel at around noon on Wednesday with a male friend. He left the hotel the same day around 5 pm and locked the room from outside, said another officer.

The police have identified the 24-year-old man and currently tracing his location and investigating his involvement in the case.

Police have also questioned the victim’s family.

The body of the woman was taken to Lok Nayak hospital and post mortem has been conducted. Police said they are waiting for reports to determine the exact cause of death.