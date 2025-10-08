Woman, 65, strangled to death at Rohini flat; cops suspect killer known to victim

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Rohini’s Budh Vihar Phase 1 on Tuesday morning. Police said preliminary investigation suggests she was strangled to death after being physically assaulted. The deceased was identified as Naresh Kumari, mother of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspector, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said, “A case on charges of murder has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up. Multiple teams are working on the case.”

According to a police officer, a PCR call was received around 8.53am from a neighbour who found the door to Kumari’s home open, which is unusual for that hour. “When he knocked, no one answered. When he went in, he saw her lying lifeless and immediately called police,” the officer said.

When officers arrived, Kumari was found lying on her bed on the first floor of her three-storey house. “Her throat bore visible scratch marks, and signs of a scuffle were present on her body. There were indications of physical assault before she was killed,” the officer said. She was declared dead at the scene, and her body was sent for postmortem. Doctors later told police that she died of strangulation.

Police said Kumari lived alone, while one of her sons, Ashish, works as an MCD inspector, another son lives in Chandigarh, and her daughter resides in Delhi. Officers ruled out robbery as a motive. “Only the woman’s mobile phone was missing, while her purse, jewellery, cash, and other valuables were untouched. The house was in order, with no signs of forced entry,” an officer said.

Crime and forensic teams examined the site and collected evidence. “CCTV footage from the vicinity was scanned, but so far, no outsider has been seen entering or leaving the house around the time of the crime. We are probing all angles, including the possibility of someone known to her being involved,” a senior investigator said.

Police added that Kumari had recently returned from Chandigarh and was living alone; the upper floors were rented out, and one of the tenants discovered her body. The investigation remains ongoing.