The mother of a 19-year-old woman in Hari Nagar, west Delhi, whose family members allegedly smothered her to death and tried to bury her to give a natural death colour, was arrested on Saturday, a police officer said. Woman held for killing 19-yr-old daughter in Hari Nagar

On Friday, the father and brother of the woman were arrested. Deputy commissioner of police (west), Darade Sharad Bhaskar, said all three accused will be produced before the court.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said according to preliminary investigation, the brother allegedly smothered her to death on Tuesday night while her parents held her hands. The woman was locked in her house for four days and was allegedly beaten up by her family members, the officer said.

The incident came to notice when a cousin of her friend alerted the police on Wednesday morning that the woman had been killed and her family members had taken her body to a graveyard to bury her, following which the body was sent for post-mortem examination and family members were taken into custody for interrogation.

Police lodged a case of murder on Thursday after the post-mortem report confirmed death by smothering.

The officer said, according to the probe, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with her friend, which her family members opposed and threatened to “elope” with him.

Neighbours told HT that on Wednesday morning, the family held the last rites and told attendees that she died of cancer and other ailments.