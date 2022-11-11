Woman held hostage, robbed of jewellery, cash in outer Delhi

At least three unidentified armed men barged into the house of a 52-year-old woman in Prem Nagar in outer Delhi, held her hostage, and robbed her of her jewellery and some cash before fleeing on motorcycles on Wednesday night, police said, adding they had registered a case of robbery with common intention at the Prem Nagar police station. Teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers, police said on Thursday.

“We have some leads in the case. The suspects will soon be identified and arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The police said that the woman, a widow, ran a grocery shop at home.

Around 9pm, three men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them went to her shop and asked for a bottle of water and other items.

Suddenly, he and his two accomplices forcibly entered the shop and dragged the woman inside the house.

“They threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. They robbed her of the gold jewellery that she was wearing at that time and also took away some cash from the house and shop while fleeing,” said a police officer, who did not want to be identified.