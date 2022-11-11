Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman held hostage, robbed of jewellery, cash in outer Delhi

Woman held hostage, robbed of jewellery, cash in outer Delhi

delhi news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Around 9pm, three men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them went to her shop and asked for a bottle of water and other items. Suddenly, he and his two accomplices forcibly entered the shop and dragged the woman inside the house

Police registered a case of robbery with common intention at the Prem Nagar police station. Teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers (Representative image)
Police registered a case of robbery with common intention at the Prem Nagar police station. Teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

At least three unidentified armed men barged into the house of a 52-year-old woman in Prem Nagar in outer Delhi, held her hostage, and robbed her of her jewellery and some cash before fleeing on motorcycles on Wednesday night, police said, adding they had registered a case of robbery with common intention at the Prem Nagar police station. Teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers, police said on Thursday.

“We have some leads in the case. The suspects will soon be identified and arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The police said that the woman, a widow, ran a grocery shop at home.

Around 9pm, three men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them went to her shop and asked for a bottle of water and other items.

Suddenly, he and his two accomplices forcibly entered the shop and dragged the woman inside the house.

“They threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. They robbed her of the gold jewellery that she was wearing at that time and also took away some cash from the house and shop while fleeing,” said a police officer, who did not want to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out