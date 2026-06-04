Woman kidnaps baby boy from GTB hospital to pass him off as own child, held

Three days after a six-month-old boy was kidnapped from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in east Delhi after his mother was lured there on the pretext of vaccination, police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 45-year-old woman who worked as a patient helper and rescued the infant safely from her custody. The woman, identified as Bobby alias Kanchan, was arrested from a slum dwelling in Delhi’s Shivaji Park near Punjabi Bagh following a raid conducted on Tuesday, said police. (Representational image)

The woman, identified as Bobby alias Kanchan, was arrested from a slum dwelling in Delhi’s Shivaji Park near Punjabi Bagh following a raid conducted on Tuesday, police said. The kidnapping case was registered at GTB Enclave police station on May 31.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Ajit Kumar Singla said Kanchan confessed that she kidnapped the child to present him to her family as her own son. She told investigators that she had delivered twins in November 2025, but both infants later died. She allegedly concealed their deaths from her husband and in-laws.

“As pressure mounted from her husband and in-laws to bring the children home, Kanchan devised a plan to obtain a child illegally. She targeted the complainant, gained her trust and kidnapped the infant from GTB Hospital. Thereafter, she presented the child to her husband and family as her own,” Singla said.

Police said Kanchan and her husband were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted in a 2007 kidnapping, robbery and murder case. Investigators found that she had failed to surrender after being released on parole. Police, however, did not reveal when she was granted parole or when she absconded.

According to the child’s mother, Najreen, a resident of Seelampur, the accused had visited her home a few days earlier posing as a person who facilitated vaccinations.

On the day of the incident, the woman again approached Najreen and accompanied her and her six-month-old son to GTB Hospital. After reaching the hospital, she gained the mother’s confidence and offered to look after the baby while she completed paperwork before fleeing with the child.

“We registered a case and formed multiple teams to safely rescue the kidnapped child and arrest his kidnapper,” Singla said.

Police analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and conducted field inquiries. During the investigation, the accused was found to have travelled by Metro while attempting to conceal her identity.