Women’s groups ask Delhi CM for safety, better education in budget

New Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with women’s groups. (HT Photo)

Strengthening women’s safety, financial assistance, increased participation of women in decision-making activities, better education and increased availability of toilets in public spaces were among the key demands posed by women’s groups and educators to chief minister Rekha Gupta, at an event organised to seek suggestions on the “Viksit Delhi Budget” that will be presented this month.

The meeting, held under the title of “Mahila Samvad”, was part of a series of outreach programmes the government has planned with various sections of society in the run-up to the Delhi Budget. The Budget Session is scheduled to be held from March 24 to 26.

Addressing hundreds of women who had gathered, Gupta said, “I am happy that the sisters of Delhi talked openly on all the topics and together with them, we will give shape to the ‘Developed Delhi Budget’. The work which the Delhi government could not do earlier will definitely be completed now by our government. Necessary steps will be taken by the government on health, education, special facilities for women and other important issues.”

In the discussion on education, experts, teachers and organisations working in the field put forth detailed views on various aspects of progress. The CM said that the dialogue was aimed at taking Delhi’s education system to a new level and removing the gap between government and private schools. CM Gupta also emphasised that the Delhi Budget will be a “people’s budget” and that the government was taking the suggestions of the public seriously.

“Hundreds of suggestions are being received on our email ID and WhatsApp number. Our team is reviewing all those suggestions so that the best budget can be provided to the people of Delhi. This budget will be the budget of the citizens of Delhi, which will strengthen the prosperity and education system of the Capital,” Gupta said.

The CM said that similar discussions will be held with other groups—slum dwellers and youths, among others—as well over the next three days to take their feedback.