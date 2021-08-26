Work on 100-bed mother, child ward to be completed by Oct 15: Jain

Anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 that may affect children more than adults, state health minister Satyender Jain said the Delhi government has decided to complete the construction of a mother and child ward with over 100 beds by October 15.

On Thursday, Jain visited the under-construction site with chief of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. This comes a day after the minister inaugurated a 30-bed rapid response centre for Covid-19 patients at Rajeev Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital, that will provide immediate treatment to patients down with the viral infection even before admission.

“These wards at the LNJP hospital will be equipped with all necessary Covid-19 related medical facilities like oxygen beds, ventilators, and ICUs. October 15 has been set as the deadline for the construction of these wards,” said Jain.

The Delhi government plans to keep 37,000 beds, including 12,000 ICU beds, ready across hospitals and makeshift facilities as part of its preparation for the third wave. During the April-May surge in Covid-19 cases, over 20,000 people with the infection were admitted at a go across facilities, according to the government data. The city ran out of ICU beds in April-end when there were just over 4,700 ICU beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients.The number was further scaled up to over 6,000 in May.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Delhi and all the necessary lessons are being taken from the previous Covid-19 waves to form appropriate policies in the public interest. The Kejriwal government is focused on strengthening the bed capacity of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure high-quality treatment that is accessible to all, in case there is a third wave of Covid-19,” said Jain.