Worker alleges molestation in Delhi govt hospital; health min orders probe

A woman working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis at a government hospital in Burari has accused her manager and three supervisors of molesting and harassing her and two other employees, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday. Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked for ‘strictest possible action’ against the offenders. (ANI)

Following the woman’s allegations, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to direct the Delhi Police to take the “strictest possible action” against the alleged sexual offenders. He has also directed that an inquiry committee be formed under the health secretary to look into the matter.

The 40-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that the four accused molested and harassed the three women on December 17 and December 19. On December 17, the accused allegedly molested the women and on December 19 they threatened to sack them if they did not agree to their demands, an officer aware of the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) under the Indian Penal Code was registered at Burari police station on December 19. “The accused have been bound down under section 41A of the the Criminal Procedure Code and have been asked to join investigation,” he added.

In an official communication sent to the chief secretary, Bharadwaj said he learnt from social media that “some unfortunate incident related to outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment of outsourced workers” has been reported at the Burari hospital. “However, it appears the Delhi Police has been soft against the accused persons, thereby causing much outrage on social media. Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that the strictest action is taken by Delhi Police against the culprits,” read the note.

“He (the health secretary) must submit a preliminary report in 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week. Strictest punishment must be recommended against the culprits. Please submit the ATR (action taken report) within six hours of the receipt of this note,” the minister added.

The minister said he learnt that the services of accused supervisors and managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm. “However, strictest action must also be ensured against the firm if they are also found guilty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women said they also issued a notice to Delhi Police on December 20 asking for the action taken report.

(With agency inputs)