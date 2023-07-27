Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi, Hindon recedes in Noida. Top Updates

The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow over the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the peak level at 205.75m at 8am in Delhi Railway Bridge on Thursday, according to the Central Water Commission. A view of the Yamuna river as its water level rises after water being released from Hathni Kund barrage due to heavy rainfall. (Hindustan Times)

The river breached the danger mark again on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital and upper catchment areas, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange' alert for the day.

Meanwhile, the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, recorded the water level at 196.84m at 7am on Thursday after recording the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at 197.28m on Wednesday following the incessant rains in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

The rise in water level in Yamuna and Hindon due to the Wednesday's downpour yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in Delhi-NCR. Around 17 villages with over 3,100 people have been displaced and moved to shelter homes while nearly 1,600 hectares of land was submerged in the floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M visited some of the impacted villages, and reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas near the Hindon river banks. Verma said that the inspections were carried out in the affected places to assess the situation at ground zero. The DM also inspected the district administration’s makeshift shelter homes.

On Tuesday, a huge yard filled with cars belonging to a private company got completely submerged in Hindon water in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida.

The national capital received its heaviest deluge for a July day in 21 years on the 8th of the month when 126.1mm of rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm, triggering chaos on the streets.

At 208.66m on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49m set in September 1978. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in more than four decades.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are also witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Conjunctivitis cases with the national capital reporting over 100 cases per day, according to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS.