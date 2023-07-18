Home / Cities / Delhi News / Yamuna water level decreases amid forecast for rain

Yamuna water level decreases amid forecast for rain

ByAlok K N Mishra
Jul 18, 2023 09:12 AM IST

An official said the level is expected to drop further on Tuesday but they continued monitoring the situation and have made announcements asking flood-hit people not return to their homes yet

The Yamuna water level remained above the danger mark even as it decreased to 205.67 metres at 8am on Tuesday from 206.01 metres around midnight amid a forecast for rain on Tuesday in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region.

The Yamuna water level hit a record high of 208.66 metres last Thursday and flooded low-lying areas. (Hindustan Times)

An official said the level is expected to drop further on Tuesday but they continued monitoring the situation. “Announcements have been made in [flood] affected areas for people to not return to their homes yet because the water level is still above the danger mark [205.33 metres]. The uptick in water level on Monday did not pose any danger to any localities other than those in the floodplains,” said the official.

Flood and irrigation department minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the fifth dysfunctional gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. The Delhi government sought the help of the navy in opening the blocked gate.

The vehicular traffic on the arterial Vikas Marg moved smoothly after it was waterlogged last week. Other flooded stretches such as the Salimgarh Fort underpass were being cleared.

The Yamuna water level hit a record high of 208.66 last Thursday, flooded low-lying areas, and left nearly 20,000 people displaced.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was closed due to floods, has started working fully.

