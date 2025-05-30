Year after army schoolboy suicide, charge-sheet filed against principal, teacher

More than a year after a 16-year-old student of Army Public School in Delhi died by suicide, Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against the school’s former principal and class coordinator, alleging abetment to suicide. The charge sheet was submitted before judicial magistrate (first class) Ravi of Patiala House courts recently following a complaint by the student’s father, an army havildar. The incident took place on February 19 last year at the family’s home in Shankar Vihar, southwest Delhi. (Representative file photo)

The father alleged that his son was denied the admit card for the Class 10 board exams just two days before they began, causing the boy immense mental stress. The principal and teacher, he claimed, misbehaved with the student’s mother and demanded ₹10,000 as fine for damaging school property — all of which allegedly drove the student to take his life.

The incident took place on February 19 last year at the family’s home in Shankar Vihar, southwest Delhi. The student, who had returned from school with his mother around noon, was found hanging in his room an hour later.

A case was registered at Vasant Vihar police station and a five-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed. An internal army inquiry also began, while protests were held by the student’s family and well-wishers seeking the principal’s dismissal.

According to the charge sheet, accessed by HT, statements from students, teachers, and the student’s tuition teacher established that the boy had broken a classroom desk three days before his death and uploaded a video of it on Instagram. On February 19, the school called his mother and informed her about the disciplinary action.

The charge sheet stated that several witnesses have confirmed that the student was told his admit card might be withheld — which, the boy believed, would ruin his academic year. His tuition teacher told police, “He had improved a lot in studies… he was only sad about his admit card. I convinced him it couldn’t be held back, but he was very tense.”

A classmate echoed this, saying, “He was worried the coordinator would refuse him the admit card and his year would go to waste.”

The police concluded there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the principal and teacher under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention). However, the two have not been arrested as the court is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet, which is expected to take place on July 17.

Both accused were served notices under CrPC Section 91 to produce relevant documents. In their statements, they denied having misbehaved with the student’s mother or issuing any fine, claiming the student was only issued a disciplinary note and that the admit card was to be handed over once the father met the principal the following day.

“The principal clarified that as per CBSE policy, no one can withhold an admit card,” the charge sheet said, adding that during the meeting with the boy’s mother, the term ‘admit card’ was not mentioned.

When contacted, the school said the matter is with the police and declined comment. The coordinator also refused comment, saying the case was sub judice. The former principal did not respond to calls or messages.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290