Zero waste: Making sure nothing goes to waste at home
Monika Khanna Gulati, a practicing graphic designer and an educator living in Gurugram’s Nirvana Country, takes pride in living a minimalist lifestyle and helping cultivate a rich biodiversity in her surroundings -- a healthy population of ladybugs, purple sunbirds nesting in her home garden and little waste leaving the household.
“When we unsettle environment, we also damage our living conditions,” Gulati says. A zero-waste evangelist, she has been working on waste minimisation and composting initiatives. “The house has little destination for everything that can be utilised or reused and it works like clockwork. We don’t set aside time for this and we don’t have to compromise on work,” she says.
Nothing in the household goes to waste--it is either reused, upcycled or utilised sustainably in the community. Gulati, the founder of the ‘NCR waste matters’ initiative, a platform for bringing together waste-management experts and professional agencies, composting at individual, home, and community level, says her own neighbourhood now produces around 1.5 tonnes of compost every month, managing its entire wet organic waste in-house.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics