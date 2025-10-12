Zoo waits on new bird flu tests, reopening to be decided after Oct 30

The decision to open the Delhi Zoo will be taken after October 30, depending on two surveillance results of Avian Influenza (bird flu) at the premises, zoo officials said on Saturday. Zoo officials informed that there have been a total of 12 deaths between August 24 and September 9. (HT Photo)

The development comes over a month after the zoo was temporarily closed for visitors on August 30 due to an outbreak of the flu.

“The National Zoological Park informs that there is no active presence of the Avian Influenza virus detected at present. However, as a precautionary measure, two additional rounds of sampling will be conducted at an interval of 15 days to ensure continued safety and disease-free status,” Sanjeet Kumar, zoo director, said.

“Based on the results of these surveillance samples, a decision will be taken to reopen the zoo for visitors after October 30.”

The zoo had closed after samples from two dead painted storks in the water bird aviary of the Delhi Zoo were sent for screening of avian influenza to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on August 27 and they had come positive.

Zoo officials informed that there have been a total of 12 deaths recorded between August 24 and September 9, following which no new deaths were lodged.

According to information shared by the zoo, the deaths included nine painted stork, three black-headed ibis, out of which seven samples were found positive for H5N1 Avian Influenza virus.

“According to protocol, after the deaths stop, tests are conducted every 15 days for at least three times to confirm that the zoo is completely virus free. If there are deaths in between, then that timeline will change accordingly and we will take a call depending on the situation,” an official explained.

Before this, the Delhi Zoo had last been closed in February 2021 due to a bird flu outbreak, when seven samples had tested positive.