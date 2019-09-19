Delhi police constable held for allegedly raping minor girl, dismissed from force

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi Police constable was arrested and dismissed from service after a 16-year-old girl on Thursday filed a rape case against him at the New Usmanpur police station.

The girl accused him of raping her at an isolated place near the Yamuna riverbed in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur on Thursday morning.

The constable was taken into custody after the girl’s family members and relatives gathered outside the Usmanpur police station and shouted slogans against the police, demanding stern action against the suspect.

“We arrested the constable and dismissed him after the allegations were found to be true,” Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said an FIR under section 376 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered on the girl’s complaint.

Explaining the sequence of events, a police officer said the girl went missing from her home four days ago. Her family suspected a boy in the neighbourhood behind her disappearance and contacted his family members.

On Tuesday night, the girl returned home. The next day, her family members decided to file a case against the boy and went to the police station but the police did not lodge a complaint.

On Thursday morning, the girl’s family again went to the police station to file a case against the boy. The family said the accused policeman allegedly took the girl away for sometime on the pretext of counselling her.

After sometime when the girl did not come back, her parents panicked and alerted other police officers.

“The constable’s phone was switched off. Around 11 am, the girl returned home and told her family about it. They again went to the police station where the girl filed a rape complaint against the constable. A medical examination confirmed rape. A case was registered and the constable was arrested and dismissed,” the officer added.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the constable took her to an isolated place near the riverbed on his bike on the excuse of counselling her. He allegedly forced himself on her and told her to remain silent.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:30 IST