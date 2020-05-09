Delhi Police issues SOPs amid rise in number of Covid-19 cases among personnel

cities

New Delhi: Concerned over the rise in positive coronavirus (Covid-19) disease cases in the force, the Delhi Police have issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus.

According to the SOP, any police personnel feeling unwell, suffering from cough, sore throat, fever, breathlessness or any other symptoms “must immediately report” the same to the duty officer (DO) of the police station or unit where they are posted “by any means of communication”.

The duty officers have been appointed as “daily health monitoring” officers. They have been tasked with updating the health status of personnel who say they are unwell. The updates should immediately be brought to the notice of the station house officer (SHO) of the police stations or heads of the units concerned, the SOP adds.

According to an officer with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, as many as 118 Delhi Police officials had tested positive for Covid-19 till Friday. At least 15 Delhi police personnel have recovered and resumed duty. the officer cited above added.

The virus has already claimed the life of a 31-year-old constable who was posted at the Bharat Nagar police station.

According to the minutes of a meeting held Friday, at least fourteen more Covid-19 positive cases of delhi police personnel were reported.

From managing containment zones, guarding quarantine centres, feeding the homeless and the migrant workers to ensuring citizens maintain social distancing, the city police are on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

The SOP, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava said, lays down guidelines that SHOs or heads of units have to follow when they are informed about any personnel suspected to be positive for the Sars-Cov-2.

“The unit head will immediately take the police person to a doctor and get their opinion as to whether they require a Covid-19 test, hospitalisation, or can be sent into home-quarantine or isolation, depending on their symptoms. The officer will get the testing done, inform the police person’s family about their health, and shall maintain a daily follow-up on them until their discharge from the hospital,” Shrivastava said in the SOP order.

Monitored by a special commissioner rank officer, the WhatsApp groups record the health updates of Delhi Police personnel and their families.The heads of the units have been directed relay information on the staff helpline number -- 011-20818056 -- about the Covid-19 positive personnel to add them in the “Let’s Fight Covid-DP” and “Let’s Fight Covid-Family” WhatsApp groups so that the welfare of the personnel and their families can be “effectively tracked.”

Seven hospitals – Lok Nayak, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, AIIMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Apollo – have been mentioned in Shrivastava’s SOP order, where any police personnel feeling unwell can be admitted to for Covid-19 testing and emergency facilities.

The police post (chowki) in-charges at the hospitals have been directed to respond quickly to any such medical emergencies, irrespective of jurisdiction limitations. The SOP directive adds that the contact numbers of the chowki incharges of the hospitals are to be displayed at the duty officers’ desks at the police station and units, as well as at other areas.

Each hospital has a police chowki to address medico-legal cases referred to it or emergency cases brought in.

Since asymptomatic cases are also increasing and doctors advise such patients to remain in quarantine at home, the city police have also arranged a quarantine facility in central Delhi where they can be kept instead of allowing them to live with their families and risk their lives as well.