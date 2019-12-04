e-paper
Dentist arrested for molesting minor girl

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

A dentist has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl at his clinic in south Delhi’s Kalkaji twice last week, police said on Wednesday.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east district), said the girl had been taken to the 52-year-old dentist for treatment on November 26 when he allegedly first molested her.

The girl informed her father after the dentist allegedly repeated the crime during her second sitting on November 28.

“On Sunday, the girl’s father approached us to complain about the dentist touching his daughter inappropriately. We registered a case of molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the same day,” the officer said.

“During the investigation, the girl’s statement was recorded by the magistrate after which we arrested the dentist on Monday. He was produced in court and sent to jail,” the DCP said.

