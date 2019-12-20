e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
DGP APPOINTMENT ROW:Mustafa moves HC over slow proceedings in CAT

DGP APPOINTMENT ROW:Mustafa moves HC over slow proceedings in CAT

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mohd Mustafa, a director general of police-rank officer of Punjab, has approached the high court seeking its intervention over “slow pace” of proceedings in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the DGP appointment row.

He urged the high court that either the case be transferred to the high court or the Centre be directed to appoint a permanent administrative member at CAT, Chandigarh, so that proceedings could be held.

During the hearing before the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Rajiv Sharma, additional solicitor general, Satya pal Jain, who appeared for the Centre, told court that he would seek instructions on fresh appointment of a member.

Advocate BS Patwalia said it has been over nine months now that a permanent administrative member has been appointed. For the past few weeks, a temporary member has been sent from Delhi, he said, adding every time there is a new member, the case becomes “part heard”, not to be taken up by other panel. Due to this, proceedings in many cases are not being held, including in the case of the DGP appointment issue.

The hearing has been deferred till January 21, giving Jain time to seek instructions. Formal notice is yet to be issued. The Punjab government appointed Dinkar Gupta as the DGP in February, which has been challenged by his two colleagues — Siddharth Chattopadhyaya and Mustafa.

