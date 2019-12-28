e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab: DGP forms SIT to further probe police recruitment racket involving Babbu-12 bore

Punjab: DGP forms SIT to further probe police recruitment racket involving Babbu-12 bore

chandigarh Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a police recruitment racket busted on December 20 with arrest of Harinder Singh, alias Babbu-12 bore, who, investigation has revealed, had duped 11 persons of ₹70 lakh. The SIT will work under the supervision of Patiala Range inspector general, with SSPs of Amritsar Rural, Mohali, Barnala, Sangrur and Patiala, as members.

“The SIT will also probe the involvement and the role of other accused involved in the racket,” a police spokesperson said. Harinder was arrested on a complaint from assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh on December 20 for duping the public in the name of recruitment in the Punjab Police department. Harinder had managed to dupe even the ASI of ₹40 lakh.

Modus operandi

The spokesperson added that Harinder, who belonged to an agricultural family in Patiala, impersonated as a sub-inspector in Punjab Police. To explain his not wearing a uniform, he told his victims that he dealt in secret operations and was, thus, not required to do so. He handed over forged appointment letters of Punjab Police in exchange for money. He mainly operated from Kharar (Mohali) and Patiala.

During investigation, the police recovered original certificates of complainants, ₹3 lakh and a phone from Harinder, who also used a Pajero which has been seized. Digital evidence of his crime has also been seized in the form of the computer systems of a cyber cafe in Sector 35C, Chandigarh, which was used for printing of fake joining letters and DO letters handed over to the complainants.

During interrogation, Harinder confessed to having spent ₹40.6 lakh on the purchase of a Pajero; repayment of debt taken for the treatment of his daughter and paying the rent of his accommodation in Palm Villa, New Delhi, among others.

Among several FIRs registered against him across Punjab, the one registered on December 20 books him under sections 419 (cheating by personation); 420 (fraud); 467 (forgery of valuable security, will); 468 (forgery for cheating); 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act at Tapa police station in Barnala district.

tags
top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News