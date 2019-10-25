e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Dhanteras lifts sagging gold sales

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The market slump did not affect residents who made a beeline to buy jewellery at stores across the city on the occasion of Dhanteras, on Friday.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said, “This is a good start for Diwali and wedding season which follows. The sale of jewellery on Dhanteras is better than last year by about 5 to 10 per cent.”

“With Brexit out of the way for now and China-US trade war somewhat diffused, there is a certain amount of stability in gold prices which is also helping in increased response from customers,” he said.

Fatehchand Ranka, president, Maharashtra Rajya Saraf Suvarnakar Federation, “Today, being an auspicious day, where people tend to buy gold or silver coin or gifts in silver, it has indeed been a good day for business despite the market slowdown.”

People traditionally buy necklaces, bangles, chains and lightweight wearable jewellery which are popular among youngsters.

Dhanteras is considered as the first day of Diwali festival. Buying metals like gold, silver or utensils is considered auspicious on this day.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:35 IST

top news
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
‘Still have the key’: Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Shiv Sena MLAs seek CM post, to discuss issue in meeting with Uddhav
Shiv Sena MLAs seek CM post, to discuss issue in meeting with Uddhav
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities