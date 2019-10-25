Dhanteras lifts sagging gold sales

cities

PUNE The market slump did not affect residents who made a beeline to buy jewellery at stores across the city on the occasion of Dhanteras, on Friday.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said, “This is a good start for Diwali and wedding season which follows. The sale of jewellery on Dhanteras is better than last year by about 5 to 10 per cent.”

“With Brexit out of the way for now and China-US trade war somewhat diffused, there is a certain amount of stability in gold prices which is also helping in increased response from customers,” he said.

Fatehchand Ranka, president, Maharashtra Rajya Saraf Suvarnakar Federation, “Today, being an auspicious day, where people tend to buy gold or silver coin or gifts in silver, it has indeed been a good day for business despite the market slowdown.”

People traditionally buy necklaces, bangles, chains and lightweight wearable jewellery which are popular among youngsters.

Dhanteras is considered as the first day of Diwali festival. Buying metals like gold, silver or utensils is considered auspicious on this day.

