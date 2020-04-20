e-paper
Home / Cities / Differently-abled Udhampur resident makes masks with meagre pension

Differently-abled Udhampur resident makes masks with meagre pension

With the aim to help the needy and staying productive amid the lockdown, the 40-year-old man distributes the face masks among slum dwellers for free

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:21 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
40-year-old Pawan Dev Singh from Udhampur’s Sanso village.
40-year-old Pawan Dev Singh from Udhampur’s Sanso village.(HT PHOTO)
         

Defying his physical debility, 40-year-old Pawan Dev Singh from Udhampur’s Sanso village in Jammu and Kashmir, has vowed to contribute in the fight against Covid-19.

He has been making face masks out of his meagre pension and distributes them among slum dwellers for free.

Singh was crippled by polio soon after birth and moves around with the help of his arms. “I am 70% disabled and don’t have much money. My legs do not support me at all, but I still want to be productive for the society, especially in this dire situation,” he says.

Singh informs he had all of ₹4,000 in his bank account that included his monthly pension of ₹1,000 and an additional amount of ₹1,000 that was disbursed to lakhs of marginal labourers and physically disabled persons on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their sustenance during the lockdown.

“Since there is a nationwide lockdown, I had nothing to do because my small outlet of mobile phone recharge has been shut since March 25. During this period, I watched our PM address the nation several times. He repeatedly insisted upon maintaining hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks. I thought that instead of sitting idle, I should start making masks at home,” he says recalling how the idea came to him.

Subsequently, he along with his family members started making the face masks.

Singh is being helped by his sisters and members of his NGO ‘Prayas - EK Nai Disha’.

“I started this NGO some time ago with the sole motive of helping people like me and make them a productive part of the society,” he adds.

Singh and the members of his NGO distribute these masks to the slum dwellers. “Distributing masks not only help people, but also create awareness among them,” he says.

He has not been helped financially by the administration so far. However, his initiative has earned him praise from Union minister and Udhampur legislator Dr Jitendra Singh.

cities