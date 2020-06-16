Disposal of bodies expedited after Shah’s directions

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:19 IST

New Delhi: At least 380 cremations and burials of the bodies of Covid-19 positive and suspected patients took place in the last two days across Delhi, officials of the three municipal corporations said on Tuesday.

The officials said these cremations and burials include pending as well as fresh bodies released by hospitals in the city. “Nearly 380 cremations and burials (suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients) have been conducted on Monday and Tuesday. Now, there is no pendency at crematoriums and graveyards run by the civic bodies. These cremations include both done on wood pyre and by CNG method,” a senior official at North Corporation said on the condition of anonymity.

According to figures provided by the three municipalities, as many as 157 cremations and burials were conducted in the last two days at crematoriums and graveyards managed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC); at least 121 at those run by SDMC and 103 at facilities run by the North Corporation. There are nearly 17 crematoriums and graveyards where funerals of Covid-19 confirmed and suspected cases are being conducted in the city.

Officials said the last rites of confirmed and suspected patients of Covid-19 were expedited after Union home minister Amit Shah’s directions to all Delhi hospitals on Sunday.

A statement released by the Press Infirmation Bureau on Tuesday evening said that following directions of the Union home minister, all hospitals in Delhi, (Central and State Government and private), on Tuesday complied with the directive by speeding up cremation and last rites of bodies of Covid-19 patients.

“The hospital staff performed the last rites of most Covid-19 deceased with consent and presence of their families and relatives. Last rites of the remaining 36 deceased will be done by tomorrow (Wednesday) as their Next Of Kin are not in Delhi at present,” the PIB statement said.

It added that the ministry of home affairs has given strict directions to hospitals that going forward there should be no delays in performing last rites.

Earlier last week, the municipalities had claimed that from March 2020 till June 11 afternoon, as many as 2,098 cremations and burials of Covid-19 confirmed cases were conducted at the cremation grounds and graveyards falling under the three municipalities. Out of 2,098 Covid-19 funerals, 1,080 were conducted in SDMC, 976 in north corporation and 42 in EDMC. The Delhi government had, however, pegged the Covid-19 death figure at 1,085 till June 11. The civic bodies had also claimed that they had separately conducted funerals of 240 Covid-19 suspected bodies till June 11.