Home / Cities / Doc dies after heart attack during duty in Ambala, Covid-19 ruled out

Doc dies after heart attack during duty in Ambala, Covid-19 ruled out

Ambala district reports zero active Covid-19 cases with 24 patients discharged from hospitals

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 21:46 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A doctor at a community health centre (CHC) died after a heart attack on duty on Sunday night. His tests, however, ruled out coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ambala district reported zero active Covid-19 cases on Monday with 24 patients discharged from the designated Covid hospital at Mullana and one from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

This comes almost a week after 28 cases were reported in the district.

Two health workers among three patients were discharged on Sunday.

“We have discharged all the coronavirus patients today after they tested negative from the designated Covid hospital at Mullana. A 42-year-old patient from Tharva village being treated at PGIMER was also discharged after testing negative. He has been admitted for dialysis in Ambala,” Dr Kuldeep Singh, civil surgeon, Ambala, said.

Restrictions at three old containment zones in Shahazadpur, Timber market and New Colony in Ambala Cantonment had also been lifted, he added.

On the death, Dr Singh said Dr Kamal, aged 42, was on duty at the CHC in Chourmastpur village when he suffered a heart attack at around 10.30pm. “He was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala city where he lost consciousness and was declared dead. He had hypertension and was diabetic too. His samples, however tested negative for Covid.”

Dr Kamal had been working with the city’s medical team for the last 10 years, Dr Singh added.

