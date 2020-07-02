Doc with Covid-like symptoms dies but initial tests are negative

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:01 IST

New Delhi

A young doctor from Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) died with chest congestion and breathlessness in Rohtak on Thursday evening.

Dr Abhishek Bhayana, 27, a junior resident, had started experiencing Covid-19-like symptoms 10 days ago.

He had travelled back to his hometown Rohtak, where his first test came out to be negative for the viral infection. Another test done on July 1 was also found to be negative.

“Although he had all the symptoms of Covid-19, he tested negative for it. Unfortunately, we have not determined any cause of death so far. Another sample has been sent for testing,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

Although he had not been posted in Covid-19 wards of Lok Nayak hospital, which is associated with MAIDS and is the city’s biggest Covid-19 hospital, he had worked in the screening areas of the institute.

“Now, every hospital has been getting Covid-19 cases and exposure could have happened anywhere. He did work in the screening area where everyone coming into the hospital is checked for Covid-19 symptoms before being allowed in,” the doctor said.

Any health care worker who died of Covid-19 while serving patients with the infection get Rs 1 crore ex gratia as per a scheme announced by the Delhi government. Apart from that, the PM had also announced a 50 lakh insurance cover for all health care workers.

So far, at least 2,000 healthcare and hospital staff have tested positive for the infection in Delhi.