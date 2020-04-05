e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Dombivli broker held for circulating fake video on coronavirus

Dombivli broker held for circulating fake video on coronavirus

The is the first such arrest in the city after Navi Mumbai police instructed all WhatsApp group members to not spread fake messages on coronavirus.

mumbai Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:00 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
Police said the accused was traced to Dombivli and arrested on Saturday.
Police said the accused was traced to Dombivli and arrested on Saturday. (HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 37-year-old Dombivli-based broker was arrested on Saturday for making and circulating a video on WhatsApp, terming a certain community as ‘coronavirus spreaders’. The administrator of the WhatsApp group on which the video was shared was also booked for not informing police about the clip.

The is the first such arrest in the city after Navi Mumbai police instructed all WhatsApp group members to not spread fake messages on coronavirus.

Police said the accused was traced to Dombivli and arrested on Saturday. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. “We have arrested the accused and have informed members of WhatsApp groups to ensure fake messages are not spread,” said Sanjay Kumar, commissioner, Navi Mumbai police.

tags
top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news