Dombivli broker held for circulating fake video on coronavirus

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:00 IST

A 37-year-old Dombivli-based broker was arrested on Saturday for making and circulating a video on WhatsApp, terming a certain community as ‘coronavirus spreaders’. The administrator of the WhatsApp group on which the video was shared was also booked for not informing police about the clip.

The is the first such arrest in the city after Navi Mumbai police instructed all WhatsApp group members to not spread fake messages on coronavirus.

Police said the accused was traced to Dombivli and arrested on Saturday. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. “We have arrested the accused and have informed members of WhatsApp groups to ensure fake messages are not spread,” said Sanjay Kumar, commissioner, Navi Mumbai police.