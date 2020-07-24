e-paper
Home / Cities / Dombivli girl tests negative two days after she test positive to Covid-19

Dombivli girl tests negative two days after she test positive to Covid-19

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:35 IST
Sajana.nambiar
Sajana.nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 19-year-old girl from Dombivli who tested positive to Covid -19 in reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, tested negative in the second RT-PCR test carried out just after two days. The girl along with her family had been to a funeral of an 80-year-old relative on July 14 in Ulhasnagar, the deceased tested positive three days after his death. Total 19 people who attended the funeral along with this girl got themselves tested, however only the girl tested positive on July 19. Her family got suspicious about the report and did another test on July 21 which showed report as negative.

Minal Barsagade, 45, mother of the 19-year-old girl said, “Two different reports within a span of two days have confused us. We did the proper RT – PCR test both the times from separate labs, but are now clueless on what to do. My daughter, husband and I are in home isolation though and she does not have any symptoms so far.”

Prashant Patil, secretary Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that the results fluctuate depending on various factors and this is a commonly seen phenomenon.”

