Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Drunk man shoots himself in his foot while showing off his gun to woman friend

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

A 25-year-old drunk man who was “showing off” his illegal pistol to his woman friend ended up accidentally shooting himself in his foot in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

The man, Sonu Sharma, was released from jail in a snatching case just about two weeks ago, said an investigator, adding he and the woman had turned friends during one of her trips to the jail as a visitor.

The incident happened at a public park in Tilak Nagar around 10 pm on Friday while the woman was meeting the man. “Sonu was drunk when he brought out his pistol. He was showing it off in front of the woman when he shot himself in his foot,” said a senior police officer.

Instead of informing the police, the duo went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and allegedly made up a story that a bullet from nowhere hit him in his leg. “He wouldn’t even give us his address and kept misleading us about the circumstances of the firing,” said the officer.

The police later questioned Sharma and his woman friend separately. “There were discrepancies in their versions. When we countered them about it, they confessed and revealed the truth,” said the officer.

The police arrested not only Sharma, but also a man named Manoj from whom he had purchased the weapon. Both the men have multiple criminal cases against them, said the officer.

They have been booked under the Arms Act.

