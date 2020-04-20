Drunkard’s body found in nullah of Mohali village

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:34 IST

The body of a daily wager was found in a nullah in Papri village in Mohali on Monday. The deceased was identified as Amardeep Singh, who stayed in the hutments in the village.

Police said Amardeep was drunk and is suspected to have fallen into the nullah the night before.

The police said the villagers suspected that he might have come to steal some sheep that chased after him and he fell into the nullah. “Amardeep was a habitual drinker and was unemployed. The police have initiated inquest proceedings. We will get his postmortem done and register a case if any foul play is found,” said Daljit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana.