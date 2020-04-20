e-paper
Home / Cities / Drunkard’s body found in nullah of Mohali village

Drunkard’s body found in nullah of Mohali village

Police said the villagers suspected that he might have come to steal some sheep that chased after him and he fell into the nullah

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:34 IST
Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.
Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The body of a daily wager was found in a nullah in Papri village in Mohali on Monday. The deceased was identified as Amardeep Singh, who stayed in the hutments in the village.

Police said Amardeep was drunk and is suspected to have fallen into the nullah the night before.

The police said the villagers suspected that he might have come to steal some sheep that chased after him and he fell into the nullah. “Amardeep was a habitual drinker and was unemployed. The police have initiated inquest proceedings. We will get his postmortem done and register a case if any foul play is found,” said Daljit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana.

