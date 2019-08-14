DUTA wants all ad-hoc teachers absorbed

cities

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Wednesday asked the Union HRD ministry to ensure that more than 4,000 teachers working on an ad-hoc basis across the varsity’s colleges are absorbed.

DUTA functionaries led by its chief Rajib Ray held a meeting with HRD’s higher education secretary R Subrahmanyam, where they also raised issues related to alleged anomalies in pay scales where senior teachers were getting less salary compared to less experienced peers.

The officials informed that a letter had been sent to the UGC, seeking clarifications and MHRD was awaiting a response and hoped the matter would be resolved within 10 days.

In response to the demands for adequate number of additional posts in view of EWS expansion and for release of second tranche of posts for OBC expansion, the officials informed that nearly 1,000 posts would be released to Delhi University colleges very soon, a DUTA functionary said.

The DUTA raised alleged anomalies in implementation of EWS rules at associate professor and professor levels. The officials, while convinced of the arguments, felt the matter needs to be taken up at the level of the DoPT.

The HRD ministry officials “conceded that the new screening criteria that threatens to keep out many teachers who are currently working is unfair. They promised to intervene to ensure all those who are presently working are called for the interview,” the DUTA functionary said.

