e-commerce a threat to our survival: Traders

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Businessmen in the state capital have opposed e-commerce websites, saying that they are a threat to the conventional traders.

“e-commerce sites are a threat for local retailers. They are hitting their business by offering huge discounts and lowering the prices of various items, which small traders can’t do. Small traders will go broke, if not supported by the government,” said Sandeep Bansal, president of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

He said if e-commerce continues, it would continue to eliminate small/medium businesses and small grocery shops. “Online stores will prevent creation of more jobs at the local level. It will promote unemployment in the state that would lead to social unrest,” said Bansal.

Suresh Chablani, general secretary of UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal (Lucknow chapter) said: “Most of the small traders and entrepreneurs are already battling for their existence; they are in no position to compete with the muscle power of e-commerce giants.”

“The government must understand that e-commerce companies have been directly or indirectly participating in pricing and discounting, which can’t be allowed. Small traders can’t match them in the game of low pricing and discounting,” said Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.

“Small traders already battling the effects of demonetization, GST, and in this scenario only the government can help us in saving our business,” he said.

“We have started an awareness campaign against low pricing and discount practice of e-commerce companies. In January, we will call a bandh to demand restrictions on e-commerce companies,” he added

