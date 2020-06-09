e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Earlier Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli and Dharavi now see decline in cases

Earlier Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli and Dharavi now see decline in cases

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:56 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Worli and Dharavi, which emerged as the two major Covid-19 hotspots of the city in the beginning of the outbreak, are now witnessing a decline in the number of average daily cases and surge in doubling rate, giving hope to authorities.

Worli reported an average of 60 cases in May, which has come down to 35-40 in June. In Dharavi, the average new cases have come down from 47 in May to 27 in June. The growth rates of Worli and Dharavi has come down to 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively, which are among the lowest in the city. The doubling rate of Dharavi has gone up to 44 days, while it takes 38 days for cases to double in Worli. The two areas have also reported a recovery rate of 50%.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, that covers Dharavi, said, “We have separated suspected patients from the community on a timely basis, conducted screenings and aggressive testing and organised fever camps. We have identified people who were using common toilets and home quarantined them also.” Dharavi has reported 1, 924 cases and 71 deaths. On Monday, 12 positive cases were reported in the area.

Dighavkar claimed that of the 1,924 cases, around 70% had been already quarantined by the BMC.

“I don’t think that there will be a rise in the numbers after this as we are continuously screening more and more people and ensuring isolation of most of the people. We will keep doing that until there are zero cases in Dharavi.”

Meanwhile, with 42 cases reported on Monday, the total cases in G south ward, which consists of Worli, has gone up to 2,390. The final death toll figures are yet to be updated. Initially, Worli was among the worst-hit areas in the city, with cases escalating speedily on a daily basis. Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward, said, “Densely-populated slums such as Jijamata Nagar and Worli-Koliwada had the maximum cases being reported every day, but as of today, these slums have nil or minimal cases. We only focused not only on recovery but also on prevention.” BMC claims to have screened 87, 000 people in Worli and put 4, 500 residents in institutional quarantine. Ughade also attributed the decline in cases to people’s participation.

Dr Om Srivastav, one of the doctors who are a part of the task force appointed by the state to bring down the mortality rate, said, “We will have to wait and see what kind of numbers come in the next two or three weeks. If residents continue to follow what they have been doing in the past eight weeks, such as wearing masks, sanitising hands and following social distancing norms, then we should be able to manage to flatten the curve.”

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In