Home / Patna / East Central Railways cancels 370 trains for Janta Curfew

East Central Railways cancels 370 trains for Janta Curfew

Besides, the ECR has cancelled over 42 mail and express trains till March 31 either originating from or passing through the jurisdiction of the zone due to poor occupancy rate of passengers.

patna Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:57 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
The decision was taken by the Railway Board after a meeting with General Managers of zonal railways including East Central Railways( ECR) to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.
The decision was taken by the Railway Board after a meeting with General Managers of zonal railways including East Central Railways( ECR) to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.
         

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday amid the novel coronavirus scare, the East Central Railways (ECR) on Saturday said all passenger trains (370) will remain cancelled during the period.

Besides, the ECR has cancelled over 42 mail and express trains till March 31 either originating from or passing through the jurisdiction of the zone due to poor occupancy rate of passengers.

The decision was taken by the Railway Board after a meeting with General Managers of zonal railways including ECR to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

According to the chief public relation officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar, 370 passenger trains under ECR zone originating from different stations between March 21-22 midnight to 12 on March 22 shall not run. He said the 80 long-distance mail express trains starting between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday have been cancelled in the ECR zone.

The CPRO said that all passengers coming by trains from Mumbai and Pune region shall be thoroughly screened all stations. He said four special trains are leaving Mumbai and Pune with residents predominantly of Bihar.

“Trains are cancelled keeping in view the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger shall remain stranded. Full refund is being given to all whose trains have been cancelled,” the CPRO said.

Also, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has ordered the cancellation of all on-board catering services in all mail and express trains until further notice.

Some trains cancelled till March 31

20503/20504 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12281/12282 BHUBANESHWAR-NEW DELHI

22465/22466 Madhupur-Anand Vihar

12831/12832 DHANBAD-BHUBANESHWAR

13331/13332 DHANBAD-PATNA

15619/15620 GYANPUR ROAD-KAMAKHYA

15705/15706 KATIHAR-DELHI

15713/15714 KATIHAR-PATNA

15941/15942 JHAJHA-DIBRUGARH

15955/15956 DIBRUGARH-DELHI

18633/18634 PATNA-RANCHI

82355/82356 PATNA-C SHIVAJI MAHARAJ T

