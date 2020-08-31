EDMC wants special funds from govt to fight Covid

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:34 IST

New Delhi

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday passed a proposal demanding special funds from the Delhi government to fight Covid-19.

The proposal was passed in a standing committee meeting of the corporation, which said it was going through an acute financial crisis and was facing difficulty in providing PPE kits, masks and gloves to its corona warriors.

Nirmal Jain, mayor of EDMC, said the proposal was passed in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city. “Since Covid-19 cases are on the rise and need to be taken care of properly. We have asked the Delhi government to provide us with a separate special fund for fighting coronavirus. Fighting with Covid-19 needs special equipment, kits, masks and gloves and for this we need additional funds. It becomes tough for EDMC to spend additionally on Covid gears as the civic body is already passing through a financial crisis,” Jain said.

Jain said the civic body’s finance department would draw an estimate proposal for Covid-19 funds and send it to the Delhi government. A senior EDMC official said the coronavirus fund should be additional from what the Delhi government already owes to the corporation.

According to recommendations of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission, the Delhi government has to pay Rs 1100 crore till the end of third quarter this year.

“Despite facing financial issues, we never compromised with providing Covid-19 fighting gears to our corona warriors such as doctors, sanitation workers, etc. Now it’s becoming hard to manage for the civic body and we need governments to help in terms of additional funds,” the officials said.

Responding to the EDMC’s demand, Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the three civic bodies in the Capital should simply resign and let AAP take charge.

“Ask them to pick up the latest report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. It clearly states the Delhi government has already given around Rs 4,000 crore as loan to the three MCDs. Still, if they cannot manage, then clearly there is rampant corruption within the corporations. The BJP-ruled MCDs must resign. AAP will show them how Delhi can be kept clean and made a world-class city and also pay its employees on time,” he said.