Home / Cities / Educated youth in J&K treated most shabbily by present regime: Former minister Harsh Dev

Educated youth in J&K treated most shabbily by present regime: Former minister Harsh Dev

He urged lieutenant governor GC Murmu to give priority attention to the concerns of the educated youth, underemployed and retrenched employees of various departments of J&K in the State Administrative Council meet scheduled for June 6

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:44 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Urging upon the lieutenant governor GC Murmu to give priority attention to the concerns of the educated youth, underemployed and retrenched employees of various departments of J&K in the State Administrative Council meet scheduled for June 6, chairman of Panthers Party and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that the youth of erstwhile state had been treated most shabbily by the Centre as well as the UT during the past few years.

While the BJP-led government surpassed all other governments in giving lofty slogans and tall assurances of youth empowerment, the actual delivery was in inverse proportion to the articulation of the said promises, Singh said.

Never before had the educated youth of J&K been so marginalised, cheated and humiliated as during the BJP government said Singh while drawing the attention of the State Advisory Council especially towards the pathetic condition of the disengaged health professionals and others made to polish shoes on the roadside.

Seeking the revocation of disengagement orders of all terminated employees of the health department, information department, PHE, education department besides other contractual and daily rated workers, Harsh Dev said that the government’s move to oust the bread earners of the respective families had operated very harshly against the educated youth during the coronavirus pandemic. And while the Prime Minister had been repeatedly making media announcements that none was being disengaged, the ground situation was totally different from massive retrenchments having been affected by the government, regretted Singh.

Castigating the BJP government for its doublespeak, Singh called for the reinstatement of all SRO-24 ousted employees of the health and information departments and the contractual lecturers of schools and colleges. He said that the lecturers engaged on a contractual basis during 2019-20 should be allowed to continue for the next academic session of 2020-21 as well in view of the pandemic.

Seeking age relaxation in the new recruitments to be made by the administration, Singh said that the SAC must consider the issue in view of negligible employment having been created during the past 4-5 years in J&K. He said that the youth had hardly any employment opportunities in the past due to which several of them had become over-aged and needed to be accommodated by the government granting suitable relaxation in age and criteria.

