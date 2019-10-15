e-paper
Employee matters: Police arrest five for attempting to murder two at Mangalwar peth

Oct 15, 2019
Pune The police on Tuesday arrested five men for attempting to murder a businessman and his employee in Mangalwar peth on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Bhupesh Gupta, 45, is a resident of Mundhwa and also the complainant. Gupta’s employee Tushar Rokade was also injured in the assault, stated the police.

The accused have been identified as Gokul Balkrishna Athare, 33; Nagesh Jalinder Mulik, 29; Navnath Pandhurang Saste, 33; Avinash Gajanan Avchar, 24; and Ganesh Sunil Waghchaure, 27, all residents of Ahmednagar. The arrested have been remanded to police custody until October 18, according to VS Mohite, sub-inspector, Samarth police station.

According to the police, Gupta, who sustained minor injuries on his head, is an electronic appliances trader, while Athare was his supplier for 15 years. The duo had a fall out over financial disputes a few years ago.

“Athare’s business had recently started dwindling. Rokade, who had helped Athare set up his business and worked with him, had not been paid for a while. Three months ago, Rokade left him and joined Gupta. That enraged Athare,” said Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector, Samarth police station.

According to the complaint, Athare and others arrived at the complainant’s shop and beat them up with iron rods.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 143, 147, 148, 149, 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Samarth police station against the accused.

