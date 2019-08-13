Encroachments on 40 acres of forest land cleared in south Delhi

cities

Encroachments on more than 40 acres of forest land in Dera Mandi village area of south Delhi were cleared on Tuesday. Revenue department officials said the demolition will continue for a few more days to recover remaining forest land which has been encroached upon by the villagers.

The encroached land is part of the southern ridge, which includes the villages of Dera Mandi and Jounapur in Mehrauli sub-division. It was found that nearly 170 acres of forest land has been encroached in these areas. Last week, the revenue department had restored 22.9 acres (110 bighas) of forest land in Jounapur village.

BM Mishra, district magistrate (south), said notices were issued in advance and encroachers were asked to remove their property. “The encroachments included boundary walls of farm houses, residential structures and tin sheds. Action will continue against the encroachments in 13 villages across the south district,” Mishra said.

Revenue department officials also said that the drive was being conducted on the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had asked the administration to free forest land from the encroachers in Jounapur and Dera Mandi villages. The officials said the order was released in 2015 but somehow it could not be implemented. On July 2, 2019, the green court took a serious note of the “non-compliance” and directed the officials to remove the encroachments immediately.

“The vacated land was handed over to forest department and fenced. At certain locations, work on constructing a boundary wall around plots is going on,” the DM said.

In August last year, massive encroachments were removed in Bhati village area of south Delhi and about 166 acres (800 bighas) of government land was cleared after demolition of farm houses, boundary walls and unauthorised structures. Earlier, in March 2018, the district administration had cleared about 194 acres (934 bighas) of government land in Asola village of south Delhi.

