EPE hit-and-run case: Eighth victim dies, police have no lead

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:00 IST

Greater Noida: Thirty-eight-year-old Shabnam, who was injured in an accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday night, died Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi .

She had sustained critical injuries to the head and body after a heavy vehicle had rammed the car in which she and her family were travelling. While seven others had died on Monday, Shabnam was shifted from Greater Noida Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) to AIIMS on Sunday night.

Nadeem, Shabnam’s relative, said Shabnam and the other victims were admitted to GIMS on Sunday night. “She was not responding to medical treatment as her injuries were serious. She was later shifted to AIIMS, where she succumbed to injuries. Her funeral was held in Bulandshahr,” he said.

Nadeem said with Sahbnam’s death, the family has lost seven persons in the accident. The eighth victim was the driver of the Eeco in which 12 persons were travelling.

“We are shattered. We are more saddened as the police have not been able to trace the vehicle and the errant driver yet,” he said.

According to police, seven persons, including two children, were killed and six others injured after an unknown heavy vehicle hit their moving Eeco car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday around 8.45pm. They were rushed to GIMS where six persons were declared brought dead, while the seventh person died at a Delhi hospital on Monday.

Yasin Mewati, a resident of Gulaothi in Bulandshahr, filed a complaint in the incident.

Yasin’s daughters Rihana, 18; Shumaila,15; brother Asim Mewati, 42; aunt Shamsheera, 60; niece Farzana, 28 and driver Shakir, 20 were declared brought dead at GIMS. Yasin’s daughter Aqsa, 6, died at AIIMS, Delhi, on Monday.

Yasin’s sons – Musharraf, 19; Rihan, 16; Farhan, 8 — and Asim’s wife Shabnam, 38, son Rubiyan, 5, and daughter Sidrah, 11, were injured.

Nadeem said that Rihan, Farhan and Rubiyan were admitted to GIMS while Musharraf, Sidrah and Shabnam were referred to AIIMS. “Shabnam has died while the other two are undergoing treatment. The three children admitted to GIMS have been discharged,” he said.

Jaiveer Singh, senior sub-inspector, Site 5 police station, said the police teams are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras from the toll plaza. “There are some cameras installed at the toll plaza but not at the accident spot. It is not clear which vehicle collided with the Eeco,” he said.