Ex-corporator in Indore among six booked under NSA, 22 others arrested for religious gathering

indore

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:13 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested 28 people including six under National Security Act for taking out a religious procession and organising a gathering in violation of prohibitory orders in Indore on Sunday. The six booked under NSA include an ex-corporator, police said on Monday.

“Four FIRs were lodged with Khajrana police station against 16 people and several others in connection with their taking out a procession with Tazia in Muharram, later gathering and provoking members of a community through a video clip posted on social media in Khajrana area on Sunday in violation of sections 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC),” a police statement said.

The administration had earlier shifted Khajrana police station in-charge Santosh Singh Yadav to police lines and issued show cause notice to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on the ground of dereliction of duty for not acting against people participating in the procession.

“Action under National Security Act (NSA) was taken against ex-corporator Usman Patel, Ansar Ali, Mohd Ali, Ismail Patel and Shahzad Patel, all residents of different localities in Khajrana area and Farukh Ali. The other 22 accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused who would be sent behind the bars at the earliest”, the Indore police statement said.

The release warned, “Strict punitive action will continue to be taken to check the spread of global pandemic Covid-19 against those who violate the instructions issued by the government and the administration.”

District collector Manish Singh said the administration had held a meeting with community leaders a few days ago where religious leaders and others had promised there will be no procession with tazia in Muharram. “But still there were violations of orders. In fact, there were lapses on both the sides. Had the police station in charge, SDM and city superintendent of police concerned been alert the situation would have been avoided,” he said.