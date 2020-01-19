e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Ex-MLA alleges graft in allotment of development works in Bathinda

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Three-time former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri has accused rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and some of his supporters of taking hefty commission in lieu of allotment of development works in the city.

In a press conference, Sekhri alleged that the municipal corporation had recently floated tenders, where private contractors had been given illegal benefit of up to 20%. “The private contractors who bid for development works made a cartel and this illegal gain of 20% will be shared between the minister and his supporters,” Sekhri alleged.

“I have brought the issue to the notice of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar. I will also meet chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and seek a vigilance probe,” said Sekhri.

Rubbishing the allegations, Bajwa said “I welcome any inquiry in all works done over the past two-and-a-half years. Why has Sekhri not submitted a complaint to the vigilance department. I will not hesitate to support him, if he demanded an inquiry into all development work done in the city over the past 10 years.”

He added, “I have already conveyed to Sekhri that I have no interest in contesting any election from Batala. Whoever gets the Congress ticket will get the benefit of all development work that the Congress government will do. Sekhri should support me in getting more funds for the development of this historic city.”

