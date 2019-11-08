e-paper
Ex-panch killed in clash over dumping of sand in Rupnagar

Gill was getting sand unloaded from a tipper truck for building a boundary wall on a plot adjoining his house that led to a quarrel with his neighbours

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
A 56-year-old former member of the Simbal Jhallian village panchayat was killed near Rupnagar on Thursday morning in a clash with his neighbours.

Four others, including his son, were injured.

Harbans Singh Gill

Harbans Singh Gill (HT PHOTO)

, who was also president of the Phoolpur Grewal Cooperative Society, was getting sand unloaded from a tipper truck for building a boundary wall on a plot adjoining his house.

Noticing this, his neighbours allegedly started quarrelling with him and then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

In the ensuing melee, Gill’s son Gurpinder Singh and nephew Taranjit Singh as well as his neighbour Bhupinder Singh and his wife Jatinder Kaur were also injured.

Gill was rushed to the civil hospital at Rupnagar before being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

COUNTER CLAIM

Giving his version of the incident at the civil hospital where he was admitted, Bhupinder said his family tied their cattle on the plot where Gill was offloading sand. Therefore, Jatinder had requested Gill to get a wooden plank placed on the drain to prevent it from getting blocked by sand.

That was when, he alleged, Gill’s family beat her up and injured him when he tried to
help her.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Singh-Bhagwantpur police station against Bhupinder, Harnek Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Jatinder for Gill’s death.     

