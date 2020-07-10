Exiled Tibetans launch movement to boycott Chinese products

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:44 IST

Under the banner of Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the exiled members launched a movement to boycott Chinese products in McLeodganj here to raise awareness about the expansionist policies of China.

While leading a protest here on Friday, TYC president Gonpo Dhondup said over 10 million cases of coronavirus disease affecting 216 countries and killing more than 500 thousand innocent human beings all across the world should be sufficient reason to boycott products “Made in China”, and make the country accountable for causing so much chaos.

He said all the countries must also raise a voice against the atrocities being committed by regions under China’s forceful occupation.

The Tibetan activists also burnt Chinese products, Chinese national flag and an effigy of President Xi Jinping during the protest.

They also raised slogans in support of the Indian Army. Some from the local community also joined the stir.