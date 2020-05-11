Extend lockdown till May 31: Nitish to PM Modi

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:55 IST

PATNA With Covid positive cases increasing at a rapid rate in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown further till May 31.

Thanking Centre for providing trains for all those who wanted to come back, Kumar said till May 10, 1.14 lakh people had come to Bihar through 96 trains.

“In next seven days, 179 more trains will come and it is expected that close to 2.5 lakh people will reach the state. More and more people are requesting to come back. So, we request to further increase the number of trains and also suggest to deploy buses for people wanting to come back from nearby places. We request that arrangements should be made in next 7-8 days for all those who want to come back,” said Kumar.

He said that state government is putting all the migrants in block quarantine centres which are equipped with all facilities including bed rolls, mosquito nets, etc.

Kumar said that between May 4 and May 10, more than a lakh people had come to Bihar. “Out of the random sampling done on 1,900 people, 148 were found Covid positive,” the chief minister said.

Appreciating the steps being taken by both the central government and state, Kumar said that due to constant flow of people from abroad and from other parts of the country, the Covid positive cases in state has surged past 700.

“In the light of heavy flow of people the state in coming days, we request to extend the lockdown till May 31 as it will help taking care of people more effectively,” he said.

The state has so far recorded 746 positive cases and six deaths have been reported.

He demanded from the centre that the state be provided with more ventilators and PPE kits