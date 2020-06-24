Fadnavis steps in to contain damage after BJP MLC likens Sharad Pawar to coronavirus

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:38 IST

PUNE Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis reprimanded his party colleague Gopichand Padalkar for likening Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar to the coronavirus.

As Padalkar’s unsavoury remarks on Wednesday turned into major a political controversy with NCP threatening to launch state-wide protests, Fadnavis tried to douse the row during his visit to Solapur.

“Sharad Pawar is not our enemy, but a political opponent. I have discussed the issue with Padalkar and in no circumstances, his remarks can be justified. Padalkar has also agreed to take corrective steps,” said Fadnavis.

Padalkar, a newly elected Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member and Dhangar community leader, had said, “Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra. For all these years that he led Maharashtra, Pawar has oppressed bahujans.”

Padalkar’s remarks triggered a political row as NCP workers in Marathwada burnt his effigy, while the party’s Pune and Mumbai unit threatened to launch state-wide stir on Thursday.

The NCP leader while questioning Padalkar’s political standing, said, “He, till recently, abused Narendra Modi, but later joined the BJP for the MLC’s post. Padalkar will have to a pay price for his remarks.”