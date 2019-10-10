‘Fake’ cops enjoy free ride on e-way, toll officials seize 101 ID cards

cities

Officials of Jewar toll plaza management has seized at least 101 identity cards from fake policemen, who were using the IDs to enjoy toll free rides on Yamuna Expressway. A complaint regarding the same has been filed at Jewar police station.

Police said they have launched a probe and are trying to figure out if a gang was impersonating policemen or actual policemen had handed their ID cards out to their friends or relatives.

Yamuna Expressway is a 165 km long, access controlled expressway, connecting Greater Noida with Agra. The Expressway has been developed by the Jaypee Group under the public-private partnership with UP government and the users have to pay toll. The Expressway, inaugurated on August 9, 2012, also minimises travel time from New Delhi to Agra.

The toll management said they allow free passage to police personnel of Gautam Budh Nagar. JK Sharma, Jewar toll plaza manager, said that the operator recently received information that some people had procured fake police ID cards to enjoy free passage on the expressway.

“The toll executives had informed us that some ID cards did not match with those of car occupants, who identified themselves as police personnel. The management got suspicious recently and conducted a 15-day drive to check such instances. In several cases, we found mismatch of the card holder’s face with the ID card produced by them,” he said.

Sharma said most such suspects are in plainclothes. “When we tell them that we will verify their credentials with the police, they usually leave their ID behind and flee,” he said. Sharma said in the last two weeks, the operator has seized 101 ID cards of such ‘police personnel’. The ID cards have photos of people in uniform with their names and batch number. The operator filed a complaint against the suspects in Jewar police station on Wednesday.

Police said they are investigating whether a gang is involved in impersonating policemen in order to avail free rides. Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have launched a probe into the matter.

“It appears that some people have made fake ID cards to avoid paying toll. It is also possible that some police personnel had given out their ID cards to their friends and relatives. We have directed Jewar police to launch an investigation in the matter,” he said. Police said a case will be registered after the probe.

